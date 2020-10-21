Two new studies point to drop in COVID-19 death rates

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Though COVID-19 cases have been increasing overall nationwide, two new peer-reviewed studies are showing a sharp drop in mortality among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, cited in a recent article by NPR.

The drop was even seen in older patients and those with underlying conditions.

“We find that the death rate has gone down substantially,” said Leora Horwitz, a doctor who studies population health at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and an author on one of the studies, which looked at thousands of patients from March to August.

The study on a single health system found that mortality dropped among hospitalized patients by 18 percentage points since the pandemic began.

However, it’s still a high risk compared with other diseases, according to researchers.

The death rate “is still higher than many infectious diseases, including the flu,” Horwitz says. “It still has the potential to be very harmful in terms of long-term consequences for many people.”

Horwitz and her colleagues looked at more than 5,000 hospitalizations in the NYU Langone Health system between March and August. They adjusted for factors including age and other diseases, such as diabetes, to rule out the possibility that the numbers had dropped only because younger, healthier people were getting diagnosed.

“I would classify this as a silver lining to what has been quite a hard time for many people,” says Bilal Mateen, a data science fellow at the Alan Turing Institute in the United Kingdom.

Mateen conducted his own research of 21,000 hospitalized cases in England, which also found a similarly sharp drop in the death rate. The work shows an unadjusted drop in death rates among hospitalized patients of around 20 percentage points since the worst days of the pandemic.

Although the paper does not provide adjusted mortality statistics, his rough estimates are comparable to those Horwitz and her team found in New York.

“Clearly, there’s been something [that’s] gone on that’s improved the risk of individuals who go into these settings with COVID-19,” he said.

Doctors around the country say that they’re doing a lot of things differently in the fight against COVID-19 and that treatment is improving.

“We know that when people are getting standardized treatment, it makes it much easier to deal with the complications that occur because you already have protocols in place,” Adalja says. “And that’s definitely what’s happened in many hospitals around the country.”

But Horwitz and Mateen say that factors outside of doctors’ control are also playing a role in driving down mortality. Horwitz believes that mask-wearing may help lessen the overall severity of illness for many people that do get infected.

Mateen said that his data strongly suggested that keeping hospitals below their maximum capacity also helped to increase survival rates.

