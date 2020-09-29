Two NFL teams suspend in-person activities after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

iStock/JOE CICAK

CANTON, Ohio — The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending team activities starting Tuesday because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their Sunday game, according to the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after three players and five team personnel members tested positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, did the same, though the team said there were no positive tests as of Tuesday morning.

The NFL issued a statement saying both the Titans and Vikings are working with the league and the NFLPA and medical officials “to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments…with health and safety as our primary consideration.”

Previously, the NFL had reported zero positive tests for players in its most recent release of testing data across the league. In the week prior, two players were confirmed positive. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive following the most recent release of testing data from the league and players’ union, but he did not spread COVID-19 to any players or personnel ahead of their Week 3 game against Chicago. Terrell was inactive Sunday.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings are scheduled to play at the Houston Texans.

