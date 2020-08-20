Two on-call staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Walla Walla Veterans Home

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Veterans Home leaders are confident that there are no concerns at their building after two on-call employees tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

“I believe that everything at our building currently is under control and there’s no concerns,” said Director of Nursing Services, Deaon Vincent.

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement on Monday and Tuesday regarding the news of positive COVID-19 cases.

Vincent said that none of the 73 residents have tested positive for the virus or been asked to quarantine, but three employees that were in contact with the on-call workers have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Since the pandemic started, there have only been four positive coronavirus cases, and each of them have been employees.

The Veterans Home has been taking these COVID-19 precautions and say they will continue doing so:

Staff who provide direct care to residents wear procedure masks.

All staff wear face coverings.

Staff are screened upon arrival at work each day. This process includes a series of questions around whether symptoms are present and a temperature check.

Staff take their temperature at least twice a day.

Staff report any symptoms that occur after coming to work.

