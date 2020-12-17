Two people arrested after high-speed chase involving Walla Walla police, state troopers

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: WWPD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase in Walla Walla Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, police officers were advised that state troopers were pursuing a vehicle west-bound on Highway 12 from the Dixie area. State troopers had pulled over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop and spotted a handgun in the car. When the trooper asked the driver about the gun, he took off.

Officers joined the chase, and the vehicle ended up exiting the highway near Mill Creek Road and headed toward the city. According to police, the vehicle started coming head on toward officers, forcing them off the road. The vehicle eventually lost control at Isaacs and Wilbur and hit a retaining wall.

Both occupants were removed from the car, and officers found what appeared to be a handgun as well as a methamphetamine pipe in the driver seat.

According to police, the driver was identified as Michael Cavagna of Vancouver, 38, who is wanted out of Vancouver for escaping community custody. He also has a suspended license. The female passenger was identified as Kristin Porter of Vancouver, 36.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries. WSP is now investigating the case.