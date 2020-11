HANFORD, Wash. — Two people have died in an early morning car crash Wednesday near the Hanford site.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol, three cars collided on State Route 24 at milepost 35.

Two people were confirmed dead. The number of other people involved and their conditions is unclear.

State Route 24 has been closed in that area indefinitely.

This is a developing story.

