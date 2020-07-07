Two people exchange gunfire in Pasco Monday afternoon, police say
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say two people exchanged gunfire in broad daylight Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5400 block of Robert Wayne Dr. at about 4:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting outside a home.
According to the reporting party, two people shot at each other, hitting a parked car that was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related.
Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and tracking down the alleged gunmen.
No suspect information has been released.