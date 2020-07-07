Two people exchange gunfire in Pasco Monday afternoon, police say

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say two people exchanged gunfire in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Robert Wayne Dr. at about 4:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting outside a home.

According to the reporting party, two people shot at each other, hitting a parked car that was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and tracking down the alleged gunmen.

No suspect information has been released.

Comments

comments