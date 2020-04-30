At least two people injured in Pasco shooting

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — At least two people were injured in a shooting in the backyard of a Pasco home Wednesday evening.

Police got a report of shots fired at a home near the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue around 6:30 p.m., said Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda.

Pruneda said two people with “serious” gunshot wounds were located at the scene. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses told police multiple possible suspects fled southbound toward a nearby Conoco gas station being built on Lewis Street. They said the apparent suspects also appeared to be wounded.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The public is asked to contact the Pasco Police Department if any suspicious activity is observed.

Comments

comments