Two people killed in second fatal crash near Wapato in past two days
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon crash northwest of Wapato.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Lateral A and Lateral 1 roads at about 12:50 p.m. for a report of a car versus a semi-truck.
Details about the crash were not immediately available. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Deputies said they expected to have the intersection blocked off to traffic for at least a couple hours.
The crash happened about a mile from the intersection where another fatal crash occurred the day before.
Deputies said two people died when a car ran a stop sign at Lateral A and Kays roads and crashed into a semi-truck Wednesday morning.
READ: 2 dead in fiery crash in Yakima County