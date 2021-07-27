Two people shot in Walla Walla, two suspects in custody

by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two people were shot in Walla Walla early Tuesday morning and were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

The Walla Walla Police Department received reports of gunshots around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday near the 200 block of Tausick Way.

RELATED: Yakima Police officer shot during altercation with suspect

Upon arrival, officers found multiple bullet casings in the road, according to police.

A short time later, the Walla Walla Police Department received reports of two individuals with gunshot injuries near 2nd and Main Street.

Both individuals were treated by medics, and were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

RELATED: 3 arrested in fatal shooting of Washington deputy

The Walla Walla Police Department says one of the victims had to be flown out of the area to another hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say two people were taken into custody in the 200 block of Tausick Way related to the shooting.

The Walla Walla Police Department will release additional details when they become available.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.