Two Richland homes evacuated after firework catches tree on fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Two homes in Richland were evacuated early Tuesday morning after a firework caused a tree to catch on fire sending flames as high as power lines, according to the Richland Police Department.
Richland first responders were called around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Thayer Drive.
Richland Police told KAPP-KVEW that officers saw the flames as high as the power lines when they arrived.
Two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to police.
Nearby residents told the Richland Police Department they heard two “large booms” before the fire started.
Investigators obtained video surveillance from the area showing a firework landing in the tree, igniting the fire.
The Richland Fire Department was able to put the fire out shortly after arriving to the scene.
Richland Police tell KAPP-KVEW they are investigating where the firework came from.
