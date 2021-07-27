Two Richland homes evacuated after firework catches tree on fire

by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Two homes in Richland were evacuated early Tuesday morning after a firework caused a tree to catch on fire sending flames as high as power lines, according to the Richland Police Department.

Richland first responders were called around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Thayer Drive.

First responders in Richland are on the scene of a tree fire on the 900 block of Thayer. Police tell me it was started by fireworks.

Richland Police told KAPP-KVEW that officers saw the flames as high as the power lines when they arrived.

Two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to police.

Nearby residents told the Richland Police Department they heard two “large booms” before the fire started.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the area showing a firework landing in the tree, igniting the fire.

The Richland Fire Department was able to put the fire out shortly after arriving to the scene.

Richland Police tell KAPP-KVEW they are investigating where the firework came from.

