Two siblings ages 9 and 11 shot in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two children were shot — one of them twice — at the same Yakima home in the past 72 hours.

On Saturday, July 4, Yakima police said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks during a drive-by shooting at a home in the 800 block of West Viola Avenue just before midnight.

Then on Tuesday, Yakima police again responded to drive-by shooting at the same home at around 12:50 a.m. This time, the same 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and his 9-year-old sister was shot twice in her leg. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Officers collected over 60 shell casings at the scene of the second shooting. Investigators are working with the family to determine why they are being targeted.

“This level of violence is heart wrenching and alarming,” said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. “The police department’s top priority is the reduction of violent crime – and these incidents are a glaring example of why. But this is a community issue and we need the community’s help to solve it and prevent further violence.”

“Someone knows who did this and should come forward with the necessary information to help. It can even be done anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. Do the right thing and help make Yakima a safer place.”

