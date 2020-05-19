Two Spokane Valley bars reopen, defying state order

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two bars in Spokane Valley are not waiting for the governor’s permission to open.

The Black Diamond Bar and the Iron Horse Bar and Grill have opened their doors, despite the state order to stay closed.

The owner of Iron Horse feels he has the right to open since Spokane County’s health officer said the region is ready for phase two.

That owner said he plans to operate like a restaurant for the time being, offering a full menu and closing by 8 p.m.

Tables were packed on Monday night and customers did not appear to be worried about social distancing.

Restaurants found in violation of the state order could lose their license and owners could face criminal charges.

