Two Sunnyside residents killed in fatal collision on SR24

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Teresa Medrano, 61, and Manuel Medrano, 68, died in a fatal collision early Wednesday morning in Benton County.

According to WSP, the Medrano’s car was rear-ended on Eastbound SR24 near Cold Creek Rd. causing them to move into on-coming traffic.

The report states that a truck traveling Westbound on SR24 collided with the Medrano’s vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol said the Medrano’s died at the scene.

The Washington State Patrol indicated that charges are pending for 32-year-old Hilario Hernandez-Torres from Yakima, who was driving the vehicle that rear-ended the Medrano’s.

According to the report, everyone involved in the collision was wearing their seatbelt.

