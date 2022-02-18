Two suspects at large in Grandview after fleeing from gunshot victim outside of an elementary school

by Dylan Carter

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A male victim was shot near McClure Elementary School in Grandview on Thursday night, launching a wide-scale search for two suspects who were seen running away from the crime scene.

According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Spokesman Casey Schilperoort, the authorities received a report of a gunshot victim on the 800-block of W 2nd St in Grandview around 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 17. The eyewitness who reported this crime told local authorities they saw two unidentifiable individuals running away from the victim.

Upon arrival, police and deputies set up a perimeter at the crime scene in hopes of locating the shooter and their accomplice. They are investigating it as being potentially gang-related—though more details on that will come to light through their investigation.

K9 Simcoe has been deployed by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office to search for the two suspects.

Besides the fact that he is still alive at the time of this publishing, the victim’s condition is unknown. The Grandview Police Department will be in charge of this investigation moving forward.

Anyone with information to contribute about these two suspects is urged to call 9-1-1, or contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

