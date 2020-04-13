Two suspects detained after robberies in Kennewick, Richland
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Local police are investigating two robberies in Kennewick and Richland that happened early Monday morning.
According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. police were sent to the first robbery at the Circle K near W 10th Avenue and S Union Street.
A K-9 was brought in to try to track down the suspects but they had already gotten away in a vehicle.
Around 2:20 a.m. there was another robbery in Richland.
The suspect vehicle then fled towards Kennewick and was stopped near W Quinault Avenue and N Columbia Center Boulevard.
Two suspects were detained. Their identities have not yet been released.
This is a developing story.