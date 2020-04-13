Two suspects detained after robberies in Kennewick, Richland

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Local police are investigating two robberies in Kennewick and Richland that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. police were sent to the first robbery at the Circle K near W 10th Avenue and S Union Street.

A K-9 was brought in to try to track down the suspects but they had already gotten away in a vehicle.

Around 2:20 a.m. there was another robbery in Richland.

The suspect vehicle then fled towards Kennewick and was stopped near W Quinault Avenue and N Columbia Center Boulevard.

Two suspects were detained. Their identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

