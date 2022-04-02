Two taken to hospital in DUI-related collision in Kennewick early Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving drugs and/or alcohol early Saturday morning in Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Officials said the accident occurred by southbound S.R. 395 approaching 10th Ave near the Kennewick city limits.

Wendy Trujillo Soto, 35, of Boardman, Ore., was driving when she allegedly failed to yield to a traffic signal at 10th Ave., colliding with another vehicle heading westbound, WSP said.

Soto and the driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old Pasco resident, were transported to Trios Health.

The other two passengers in Soto’s car were uninjured.

