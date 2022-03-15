UPDATE: Arrest made in double shooting on Eisenhower High campus

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. — Yakima police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a double shooting on the Eisenhower High School campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody before 7 p.m. and there are no other suspects at large. Previous information indicated there may have been a second suspect.

Authorities are not releasing any further details at this time.

UPDATE: Yakima Police are looking for two suspects who were spotted leaving the parking lot of Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima after a shooting that left a pair of teenagers injured.

An 18-year-old is in serious condition while a 16-year-old is in critical condition, according to YPD officials.

Early evidence suggests that the gunfire came from a single direction, meaning they do not believe shots were exchanged.

Two suspects were reported leaving the scene of the incident. Yakima police officers are surveying the area in hopes of bringing the suspects into custody. At this time, it’s believed that this incident was gang-related.

Students were being released for parent unification as of 5 o’clock on Tuesday evening.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its previous publishing.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers are at the scene of Eisenhower High School in Yakima, where a gunshot victim was located outside of Zaepfel Stadium.

Reports of shots fired near the stadium came in around 3:00 p.m. with early indications being that the incident occurred in the parking lot.

This discovery effectively forced nearby schools (Eisenhower High, Whitney Elementary, and Wilson Middle School) into a shelter-in-place lockdown, according to the Yakima Police Department. There is no present danger expected for students in these schools.

Parents and guardians are being asked to avoid the area and go to Whitney Elementary —located at 4411 W Nob Hill Blvd—to pick up their children.

Yakima police officials will host a media briefing at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 705 S. 38th Ave, at 4:00 pm. on Tuesday evening.

Anticipate traffic in the area with road closures in effect near N 40 Ave, Walnut St, and Nob Hill Blvd.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

