Two teens damaged 31 car windows with a BB gun in West Richland, police say

by Neil Fischer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department says two teenagers caused thousands of dollars in damage with a BB gun after 31 car windows were struck.

Police say three vehicles in West Richland were struck by a BB gun Thursday night and had their windows shot out.

Investigators say the victim’s vehicles were spread out throughout the city and could not identify any suspects.

RELATED: Three suspects arrested in connection with West Richland shooting

On Friday, more than a dozen vehicles in a centralized area had their windows shot out by a BB gun, according to police.

The West Richland Police Department received a tip about a possible suspect who lived within the area where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged Friday night.

Police say the first suspect admitted to the crimes and identified a second suspect.

Investigators say both of the suspects are 13-years-old.

RELATED: SWAT arrests West Richland man after Snapchat argument leads to violence

There were 16 victims with damaged vehicles, according to police.

Investigators found 31 windows damaged, and believe repairs will cost more than $9,000.

The teenagers have been charged with first degree malicious mischief.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.