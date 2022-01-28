Two Tri-Cities high schools receive Mariners grant for baseball and softball programs

KENNEWICK, Wash. —The Seattle Mariners have awarded 10 high schools in Washington and Oregon grants for their student athletic programs, and two are in the Tri-Cities, including Kennewick and Pasco High Schools, according to a press release from the Mariners.

A $50,000 grant will be divided between the 10 high schools, and for example, the Mariners said Cowiche’s Highland High School will be using the money for tees, protective pitching screens, bats, and gloves.

Highland High’s Head Baseball Coach Michael Morehouse said the program is “in dire need of basic training and playing equipment.”

The Mariners said that 80% of the students qualify for free/reduced-cost lunches at Highland High, and most families can’t afford to pay for things like sports equipment.

Morehouse said, “We have only one or two players each year who have the financial ability to supply a bat or two” to share with the whole team.

In the Tri-Cities Coach Bill Templeton at Kennewick High School said they will use the money for the baseball and softball programs to cover “the cost of bats, gloves, cleats and helmets (which) can often outdistance a family’s monthly income.”

At Pasco High School, the Mariners said the Tri-Cities team will use the grant “to replace team jerseys that are over a decade old and purchase regulation bats, helmets, and catcher’s gear, and dedicate some resources to proper field maintenance.”

This annual grant created in 2017 is part of OnBASE, a program designed by the Mariners “to leverage new and existing partnerships to break down barriers that may prevent some children from participating in baseball and softball.”

Mariners officials said they want to help teams overcome challenges like high registration fees, lack of equipment, or access to playable fields through this program. They also noted that in 2020 they wanted to extend their outreach, and that’s when they included schools in Oregon.

Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Dan Wilson and member of the grant selection committee said the winners this year “displayed the incredible impact, both on and off the field, their programs are having on the young men and women in the Northwest as well as the community engagement that’s occurring, especially in light of difficulties due to COVID-19. These programs serve as models for all to aspire to in the Pacific Northwest.”

2022 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant Winners:

Aloha High School Baseball, Aloha, OR

Auburn High School Baseball, Auburn, WA

Brewster High School Baseball, Brewster, WA

Cashmere High School Baseball, Cashmere, WA

Chief Sealth High School Baseball & Softball, Seattle, WA

Highland High School Baseball, Cowiche, WA

Kennewick High School Baseball & Softball, Kennewick, WA

Pasco High School Baseball, Pasco, WA

Washington High School Baseball, Tacoma, WA

West Seattle High School Softball, Seattle, WA

In total, the program has provided $300,000 to help baseball and softball programs over the years, according to the Mariners.

For more information about On BASE (Baseball And Softball Everywhere) and the grants, visit Mariners.com/OnBASE.

