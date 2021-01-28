Two Tri-Cities teens selected to earn Eagle Scout honors

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

TRI-CITIES, Wash — Two Tri-Cities teens have earned the coveted Eagle Scout title, making them some of the first females in the country to officially have the honor.

Kennewick resident Kendalyn Bybee, 18, and Richland resident Celeste Blair, 14, are two out of hundreds of young women selected as part of the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts as well as two in the Blue Mountain Council, Scouts BSA.

To earn this honor, the girls spent many months holding leadership positions, earning merit badges and completing community service projects in the area.

“It just feels so amazing to be able to accomplish something so hard,” Bybee said. “There were lots of times where I just wanted to give up and be like, I’ve done enough, but I kept pushing through.”

Blair, who joined Scouts BSA the first day girls could register, agreed, noting that the long journey “was worth it.”

“I think it’s really amazing, just the opportunity of being able to have that honor and it’s been a really amazing experience to have as well,” Blair said.

Brett Bybee, Kendalyn’s father and CEO and Executive Director of Blue Mountain Council, Scouts BSA, said the best part is “seeing her grow.”

“I’ve just watched how scouting has really helped her to come out of her nice quiet shell and become a leader,” Bybee said.

Bybee, who is an Eagle Scout himself, said he is excited to see her continue the legacy.

“She has achieved this same rank that I worked so hard to achieve when I was a kid. It’s just amazing to think about,” Bybee said.

Celeste’s father, Bryan Blair, said he was also a leader and an Eagle Scout when he was younger.

“Boy Scouts of America is all about making better people and to see my kid grow in that is pretty awesome,” Blair said. “To see her learn how to step outside that comfort zone, and learn how to bring people in and embrace people and love people and serve people, for me that’s the biggest thing.”

Both of the girls noted that the best part of their journey isn’t the title but rather the memories they were able to make.

“Now I’m just going to focus on being with my troop, having fun with my friends and helping others, because at the end of the day, that’s really what this is about,” Blair said.

Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank and the girls will join some of the nation’s most prominent figures. The inaugural class will be honored at “Be the Change,” a nationally broadcast ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 21st at 5 p.m. PT.

