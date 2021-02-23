Two vaccine shipments allocated to Benton County Fairgrounds

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com Thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccinations in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Weather-related shipment delays forced the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site to shut down for the Week of Feb. 15. This week, they’re making up for lost time as last week’s delayed shipment and this week’s allotment have arrived in the Tri-Cities.

According to a release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the site will be open from Tuesday, February 23, through Saturday, February 28. Their hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day. However, these will be for second doses only — Individuals hoping for the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine will need to wait.

PREVIOUS: Benton County Fairgrounds closed due to vaccine delivery delays

The Benton County Faigrounds has been home to the state’s most efficient mass vaccination site based on the number of vaccinations administered daily. Officials at the site are meeting high-demand and have prepared for another busy week of vaccinations.

During the weekend, appointments for last week’s allotment were populated into the state’s Prep Mod website. They were all taken within two hours of being posted. Additional appointments for this week’s vaccine allocation are now open for those who need a second dose of either vaccine.

However, officials at the site want to warn the public that Moderna shots are expected to arrive on Thursday. Moderna appointments will be available for Friday and Saturday this week.

RELATED: Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

Anyone hoping to be seen at the Benton County Fairgrounds this week must arrive with their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card handy. If you’ve already received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you should already have this card. Those who misplaced it can access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system here.

Officials at the mass vaccination site will continue to use a holding line as a means to get eligible participants vaccinated using doses from no-shows or additional doses created from vaccine vials. Still, you must have already received your first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to take part in the holding line.

RELATED: Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: Fired-up Inslee addresses Phase-2 snafu, defends COVID response

RELATED: Washington Governor pushes for students to return for in-person learning

RELATED: 90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles in the snow to get coronavirus vaccine

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.