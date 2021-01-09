Two victims shot, one man dead after family shooting in Walla Walla

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

One Walla Walla man is being charged with murder and assault after police arrested him Friday afternoon, a news release said.

Officers said they were dispatched to 911 Stadium Drive just after noon on Jan. 8th where they were notified two people had been shot inside of the house.

There, they found Stephen Allen Taylor, 47, and his 43-year-old brother who was suffering from a gun shot wound, the release said. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Police also found Taylor’s father, Gerard W. Taylor, 72, deceased inside of the home.

According to the release, Major Crime Detectives and the Street Crimes unit are still investigating the shooting.

This story will be continuously updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.