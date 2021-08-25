Two weather-makers headed to the Northwest over the next two days -Briana

Rain will fall over the Cascades, while Yakima, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla remain dry to finish the week.

by Briana Bermensolo

Good Wednesday morning!

A big congratulations to students in the Yakima School District as you head back to school today. Students in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla will enjoy sunshine for their last unofficial week of summer before heading back to school next week.

Cool morning temperatures, followed by highs in the 80s today. The first system headed to the Northwest will bring clouds tonight through Thursday morning. A few sprinkles will fall over the Cascades and dry conditions will continue east of the Cascades. High temperatures will cool to the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday east of the mountains.

The second system brings a better chance for rain over the Cascades Thursday night through Friday morning. If you have travel plans over the mountain passes to the west early

Friday morning, watch for times of wet pavement.

Dry and sunny to finish the work week, with highs in the 80s for the weekend. -Briana

