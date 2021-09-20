Two West Richland residents, 23, injured in rollover hit-and-run on I-182

by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — A man and a woman from West Richland were transported to the hospital Sunday night after being involved in a hit-and-run on I-182 in Richland.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened at around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday on I-182 near milepost four.

Investigators say someone driving a 2011 Dodge Charger hit the back of Nissan Altima causing it to leave the roadway and roll.

Andrew Zimmel, 23, and Madeline Spets, 23, were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the driver of the 2011 Dodge Charger ran from the crash.

The collision is still under investigation by Washington State Patrol.

