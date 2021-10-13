Two Yakima residents, including teenager, arrested in Grant County with suspected narcotics

by Neil Fischer

GRANT CO., Wash. — Two Yakima residents, including a teenager, were arrested by the Ephrata Police Department early Tuesday morning after investigators discovered suspected narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash in a stolen vehicle, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Jesus Cuevas, 23, and Cristina Cuevas, 18, were stopped by Ephrata police in a stolen vehicle around 12:30 a.m. near State Route 28 and Division Ave. North.

The Ephrata Police Department found approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine, around 100 grams of suspected heroin, and around 750 fentanyl pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team was called to assist with a search warrant of the vehicle.

Investigators found two more pounds of suspected methamphetamine, around 750 more suspected fentanyl pills, and over $2,800 in cash.

Early yesterday, Ephrata Police stopped a stolen vehicle which led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills, and $2800 cash. 23yo J. Jesus Cuevas and 18yo Cristina Cuevas, both of Yakima, are jailed for possession with intent to deliver narcotics. pic.twitter.com/xBv3BPFnnG — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 13, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, Jesus Cuevas and Cristina Cuevas are being held in the Grant County Jail for possession with the intent to deliver narcotics.

