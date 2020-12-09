Two Yakima science teachers receive STEM Research Grants

Each of the teachers has built a strong reputation for themselves in the Yakima region.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two teachers from the Yakima region were selected to receive STEM Research Kits from the Society for Science & the Public. Like with everything, this program had to adapt to the pandemic by giving out $100,000 worth of research kits for 100 STEM teachers to use in their classrooms.

The two recipients are distinguished educators who’ve left their mark on schools in the Yakima region.

CTE/Science teacher Robin Driver has taught at Eisenhower High School in Yakima for six of her 21 years as a teacher. She teaches higher-concept science classes like AP Environmental Science, Human Body Systems and Principles of Biomedical Science.

“The money from this grant will provide students at Eisenhower High School access to materials to conduct authentic scientific research which will further develop their technical and professional skills, academic knowledge, mindset, and competitive advantage need to successfully pursue STEM career paths,” Driver said.

Sunnyside High School’s Joyce Stark teaches Honors Biology to freshmen and Forensics and Oceanography to upperclassmen. She’s also the Director of the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair. The grant will be used to help her students, who must complete their science research projects remotely due to the pandemic.

Society for Science & the Public President and CEO Maya Ajmera emphasized the struggles that STEM teachers have faced since moving to remote learning.

“By providing teachers and students with STEM research kits and equipment, we hope to accelerate STEM learning and spark a curiosity in science and engineering topics, despite current circumstances,” Ajmera said.

The STEM research kits included will be used to provide students with the tools necessary to study a variety of topics. Some will learn about neuroscience as others explore weather patterns, coding, voltage and other intriguing topics.

