Tyson employee receives well-earned home from Habitat for Humanity

This is the 138th home dedication for the local Habitat chapter

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — After a long wait, another Tri-Cities resident finally has a home to call his own.

On Dec. 5 Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity made their 138th home dedication since 1994 to Tyson Foods employee Kyaw Htoo. A 2008 refugee from Myanmar, Htoo is now one of 38 current Pasco Tyson team members to get a home from the organization.

“This house is a great opportunity for my family’s future. My three kids will get to grow up in this home, and they’ll have a yard to play in,” said Htoo. “When we first came to Washington, it was hard. But I am ready to be a homeowner. My daughter has asked every day, ‘When do we get to move into our new house?’ We have achieved this home together and are very happy.”

In order to become a Habitat homeowner, Htoo put in at least 500 hours of “sweat equity” and met the organization’s income requirements to make sure his family could afford the low-interest mortgage. With his stable employment and pay at Tyson Foods, Htoo was able to achieve his dream of establishing roots in the Tri-Cities.

“We are so appreciative of the opportunities Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity has given our team members who are willing to put in the work to become homeowners,” said David Tobias, HR manager at Tyson Foods’ Pasco plant.

“Affordable housing is an ongoing issue in our area, but Habitat has absolutely empowered our team members and strengthened our entire community through its mission. This is our third team member home dedication in 2020, and it’s a great way to end a difficult year.”

