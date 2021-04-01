Tyson Foods offering to vaccinate hundreds of employees at Wallula beef plant

WALLULA, Wash. — Tyson Foods in connection with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to employees at the Wallula beef plant on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods says more than 100 of the plant’s 1,400 employees have already been vaccinated.

“We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and are committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one,” said David Tobias, HR manager at Tyson Foods’ Wallula facility.

A statement from Tyson Foods said that employees will continue to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine following Thursday’s event.

In May 2020, the Tyson Foods Wallula plant had over 250 positive COVID-19 cases.

