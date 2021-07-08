Tyson Foods recalls nearly 9 million lbs of chicken due to Listeria contamination

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods Inc., which is one of the nation’s largest processors and distributors of chicken and other meat products, is recalling approximately 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products; fearing it may be contaminated with bacteria that cause listeriosis.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Thursday. Tyson Foods is recalling fully-cooked chicken goods produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. The full list of items being recalled can be found by clicking here and their labels are available here.

Per the USDA, teams from the FSIS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began working together with local health authorities on June 9, 2021; shortly after officials were altered to two cases of listeriosis. Their investigation linked the illness to pre-cooked chicken products from Tyson Foods.

Health officials are also investigating three other cases of listeriosis, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021, that may have been related to Tyson chicken products.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that generally has a stronger impact on the elderly, pregnant women, newborns, and people who are immunocompromised. Symptoms tend to be much less severe for people outside of these risk groups. The list of listeriosis symptoms, as provided by the USDA/FSIS release, is as follows: “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Consumers are urged by public health officials to avoid eating the listed pre-cooked products from Tyson Foods Inc.

