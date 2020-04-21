Tyson plant may temporarily close after 100 workers test positive for COVID-19

WALLULA, Wash. — Health officials say at least 100 workers at the Tyson beef packaging plant in Wallula have been infected with the coronavirus.

Ninety-one of those cases are in Benton and Franklin Counties, eight are in Walla Walla County and at least one is in Umatilla County.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has been working with Tyson since April 6 to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak at the Wallula plant.

Since then, health officials have been in daily communication with Tyson to ensure mitigation measures, such as installing hand-washing stations and requiring employees to wear masks, were put in place. All mitigation measures were required to be implemented by April 20, according to DCH Director Meghan DeBolt.

“In addition to the prevention measures we have required Tyson to implement, we are also requiring Tyson to allow the DCH to test all employees for COVID-19,” said DeBolt. “This will give us a good picture of disease prevalence and will help to screen out asymptomatic cases or those who are just beginning to show symptoms.”

This testing will take place within the next week and, after testing, all employees will be required to isolate at home until test results come back.

“This may require the plant to close for a day or two, depending on when the testing can take place and how long it takes to get results back,” said DeBolt. “Quickly identifying cases, getting them isolated, along with their household members, and quarantining their close contacts is critical to our public health response to COVID-19,” said DeBolt. “We hope to see additional testing capacity within our community in weeks to come.”

The DCH is reminding the community to be responsible and take precautions seriously.

