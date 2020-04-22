Tyson plant worker in Tri-Cities has died of COVID-19

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man who worked at the Tyson meat packaging plant in Wallula has died of COVID-19.

Guadalupe Olivera, who often went by “Lupe,” worked at the plant off Highway 12 outside Tri-Cities for more than 12 years, his daughter Nancy Olivera said.

Nancy told KAPP-KVEW her father was hospitalized for the virus for nearly two weeks. He passed away on Monday, April 20, at the age of 60.

Health officials say at least 100 workers at the Wallula plant have tested positive for COVID-19. Ninety-one of them live in the Tri-Cities area.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) announced Tuesday that every worker at the plant will be tested for the virus, which may require the plant to shut down operations for a couple days.

DCH said it has been working with Tyson since early April to implement safety precautions that follow physical distancing guidelines.

Olivera’s funeral will be on Friday at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Kennewick. Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, Nancy said her family has not been able to find a Catholic priest who is able to give her dad a blessing before his burial.

Anyone who is able to find a priest who is willing to give her dad a blessing is asked to contact the funeral home at (509) 737-9717.

