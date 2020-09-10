U-Pick farms allowed to open with restrictions

KENNEWICK, Wash. – U-Pick farms in Benton and Franklin Counties will be able to open, just in time for fall.

Even though the two counties are still in Phase 1, Governor Jay Inslee has allowed agritourism to continue, with certain restrictions.

“Fall is not cancelled not on the Christopherson Farm!” Denise Christopherson said.

Denise and her husband own a small pumpkin patch farm in Kennewick. Usually, they allow crowds to go into the fields to pick pumpkins, sunflowers and gourds, but this year, they’ve had to adapt. Instead, the Christopherson Farm will be a curbside pumpkin patch.

“We will be right on top of it to make sure everything is stocked up and and just do the best we can with what we’ve been given. There is definitely a part of me that fears business you know won’t be the same,” Denise said.

The couple will transport hundreds of pumpkins from their lot to specified spaces on their property. There will be six different curbside stations for families to pull up to, get out, choose pumpkins, corn or gourds, pay and drive away.

In Pasco, the Middleton family has also adapted. They will still host their annual Fall Festival, but with some modifications.

“It’s not cancelled which is awesome, so we’ve adjusted were gonna have hand sanitizer everywhere, we have 20 acres so we’re gonna spread everybody out and use every one of those 20 acres,” Mark Middleton, the co-owner said.

Even thought Middleton is bigger and can open up to certain amounts of people, they still have social distancing procedures in place and a lot of hand sanitizer.

“To have it still happen means so much to us to still have that thing that people can look forward to, something coming up that they can be a part of,” Mark added.

Despite the obstacles these farms have had to overcome, both are just happy to offer a sense of normalcy for families in the area.

“Something to do as a family it’s just cool to meet that need,” Mark said.

For information on these fall festivals and other Tri-Cities pumpkin patches, visit their websites.

