U.S. Army discovers unhealthy drinking water near Yakima Training Center

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The U.S. Army discovered eight drinking water wells near the Yakima Training Center exceed the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory.

RELATED: Wapato wastewater plant allegedly dumped pollutants into Yakima, Columbia Rivers

The U.S. Army Environmental Command released data on Wednesday saying 12 private residences have been affected by the unhealthy drinking water.

Officials discovered the disparity after testing 22 drinking water wells on private properties near the Yakima Training Center in October. The U.S. Army was looking for any irregularities with concentrations that exceed the EPA’s Lifetime Health Advisory.

“The testing looked for concentrations of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), which are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS,” said Troy Darr, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army.

RELATED: Naches receives $4.3 million for wastewater treatment, Newhouse announces

Officials say the property owners have been informed that the water is contaminated and are offering residents bottled water in the meantime.

The U.S. Army, the EPA, and the Washington Department of Ecology are seeking a long-term solution to the problem.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.