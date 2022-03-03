U.S. Army finds chemicals in private wells near Yakima Training Center

by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. — The U.S. Army has found dozens of private wells near the Yakima Training Center with higher than normal levels of a potentially dangerous type of chemical previously used in firefighting efforts on the property.

The Army has tested 108 wells since the fall and found that 38 wells had high concentrations of Perfluorooctanoic acid and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid — chemical compounds collectively known as PFAS — affecting at least 56 households that rely on those wells.

“PFAS are present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent used to quickly suppress petroleum fires at airports. ,” a news release said. “AFFF was previously used at Yakima Training Center.”

Food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals can also contain PFAS.

Testing detected amounts of PFAS higher than recommended for safe drinking water in those wells, over the 70 parts per trillion set by a health advisory from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“With the last sampling effort, the 44 residences that were contacted over this past weekend were immediately offered bottled water upon notification with sustained delivery of bottled water to use for drinking and cooking until a long term remediation solution can be implemented,” said Army Lt. Col. Luke Wittmer, commander at the Yakima Training Center.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, some studies show high levels of PFAS may lead to:

Increased cholesterol levels.

Decreased birth weights.

Decreased immune response to vaccines.

Changes in liver enzymes that indicate liver damage.

Increased risk of thyroid disease.

Increased risk of testicular and kidney cancer.

Wittmer said anyone with concerns about potential health impacts connected to PFAS should contact their primary care physician or a healthcare provider for more information.

“We will continue our comprehensive efforts working in partnership with state and federal regulating partners and agencies to further investigate and respond to army releases of PFAS as appropriate to ensure that we’re continuing to protect soldiers, their families and our communities,” Wittmer said.

