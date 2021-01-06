U.S. Capitol building deemed “secure” after violent occupation

Jose Luis Magana Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. — After nearly four hours of violent protests and riots at the U.S. Capitol building, officials have deemed the building “secure,” according to AP sources.

At 5:50 p.m. EST (2:50 p.m. PST), a single message echoed through the halls of the iconic building: “The Capitol is secure.”

It’s been reported that heavily-armored police arrived on the scene and effectively disbursed the crowd — Many of whom were rounded up and arrested by the authorities.

In an unprecedented event, Trump supporters gathered in droves to interrupt Congress’ Electoral College count. This moment would finalize Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration slated for January 20, 2021.

Reports indicate that one woman who was shot during the riots has died.

Rioters climbed the west wall of the U.S. Capitol to gain entrance to the building. Others shoved their way in despite the best efforts of local authorities.

