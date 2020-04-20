U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation offering $5,000 grants for struggling small businesses

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Washington, D.C. — Starting Monday, small businesses can apply for a $5,000 grant through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Save Small Business Fund is funded by corporate and philanthropic partners and administered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a private sector 501(c)(3) charity affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is not a government agency.

To qualify, businesses must employ between 3 and 20 people, be located in an economically vulnerable community and have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application takes about 10 minutes to complete. Business owners just need a W-9 form to apply. Grants will be awarded on a weekly basis, but only one application is necessary.

The application goes live here at 12:00 p.m. PT.

