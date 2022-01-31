U.S. Forest Service hiring land engineers in Washington and Oregon

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ever wanted to work for the U.S. Forest Service and apply your skills in a beautiful environment? The Forest Service is looking for engineers from entry-level jobs to management positions; they offer various opportunities around Oregon and Washington.

“Each day, I get to help address complex challenges like how to repair bridges or build new trails for the public to recreate. I love having a job that allows me to combine my professional interests with an opportunity to manage public lands,” said Amy Thomas, Deputy Director of Engineering and Fleet.

In a press release, the U.S. Forest Service said they are accepting jobs until their deadline of February 7, 2022. You can submit your applications and review job announcements on www.usajobs.gov. Officials mention that you should review each job’s specific deadlines and know that “employment start dates vary.”

To learn more about jobs offered and how to apply, the Forest Service is hosting two webinars:

The U.S. Forest Service said they are asking applicants to be patient as filling the positions could take several months. If you are chosen for an interview, the Forest Service said, you can expect an interview in-person or virtually after you apply. The Forest Service said the HR department will contact you via phone or email if you are offered the job; you will also be notified if you do not get the job.

To learn more about resources and benefits, visit fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. If you have questions about your application or the hiring timeline, according to the Forest Service website, you can contact the person listed on the job announcement or call the HR office at 1-877-372-7248 (select option 2).

