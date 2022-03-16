U.S. Marshals, Grant County law enforcement team to capture fugitive in rural Quincy

by Dylan Carter

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County investigators, along with anti-narcotics teams and U.S. Marshals, tracked down and arrested a federal fugitive with a warrant out for violating his probation.

Detailed in a Sheriff’s Report from Grant County PIO Kyle Forman on Thursday, the arrest occurred on the morning of March 15. Deputies were joined by Marshals and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) to search a travel trailer in a remote part of Quincy.

As they approached the structure on the 2600-block of Road R NW, the teams observed a male suspect fleeing from inside. They fanned out to search for him as K9 Hawk and his handler were deployed to roam the property.

Hawk led his handler to a porch on the property, where the K9 confirmed that the male suspect was hiding by barking loudly. The suspect gave himself up without further incident and was brought into the custody of U.S. Marshals.

He was later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Villa Gomez, who had an outstanding federal warrant for violating his probation. Grant County authorities also confirmed that Villa Gomez is expected to face additional charges for evading arrest.

The operation was made possible because of the strong relationship between the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

