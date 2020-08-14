U.S. Secretary of Energy in Tri-Cities to visit Hanford site, PNNL

RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette is making the rounds in Tri-Cities this week.

On Thursday, he visited AVANTech, Inc. in Richland to see the newly constructed Tank Side Cesium Removal system (TSCR). Once it’s transported to the Hanford site, it will be used to filter some of the radioactive waste out of Hanford’s tank waste before it’s treated at the vitrification plant.

Secretary Brouillete was joined by other local, state and federal leaders, including U.S. Representatives from Washington, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse.

“I think that this tour will clearly demonstrate why our nation truly needs a federal strategy for the long-term storage of our nation’s high-level nuclear waste,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Secretary Brouillete praised the work done at Hanford so far under the oversight of local leadership. He also touted some of the work that had been accomplished during his administration, including stabilizing the PUREX tunnels and demolishing the plutonium finishing plant.

“There’s still much to do,” said Sec. Brouillette, voicing anticipation for the next phase of tank waste treatment. “As this work continues, the DOE will remain committed to completing the Hanford site cleanup in a safe, timely, and cost-effective manner.”

The Tank Side Cesium Removal system is anticipated to move to the Hanford site in about a month.