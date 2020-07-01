UCSO: Milton-Freewater man found shot to death, homicide investigation underway

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – A Milton-Freewater man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found around 5:30 a.m. laying on the ground next to a car off Elliot Road just north of Milton-Freewater.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old David Garcia-Morales.

Oregon State Police are assisting with the homicide investigation.

No word yet on any suspects.

We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

