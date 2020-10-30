UCSO: Two men killed, one man injured in Hermiston shooting

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

HERMISTON, Ore. — Two men were found dead and a third man had to be treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting in Hermiston, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

According to UCSO, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night on Sagebrush Road near Bensel Road.

The case is still under investigation. It is unclear if the suspected shooter is in custody, but the sheriff’s office said they don’t believe there is any outstanding danger to the community.