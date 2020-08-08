Umatilla County: 2,117 confirmed virus cases, 27 deaths since March

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Health officials said Friday that Umatilla County has had 2,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths since the pandemic started in March. Another 126 cases are considered presumptive positive for a total of 2,243.

Between Thursday and Friday, Umatilla County Public Health reported 91 new cases and one death in the county.

Eight residents are hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

About 18% of the 11,563 residents who’ve been tested so far have been confirmed positive.

Umatilla County returned to Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan in late July due to increasing coronavirus activity.

For more information, visit the Umatilla County Public Health website.

