Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s Office suspends search for missing Hermiston father

HERMISTON, Ore. – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for 37-year-old Daniel S. Lincoln of Hermiston who went missing after leaving his home a week ago.

Deputies and search crews had been looking for Lincoln in the Ukiah, Oregon area after a ping of his cell phone showed it to be near Soap Hill Road and Bridge Creek Road.

“The search included, two ground teams from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Office personnel, United States Forest Service personnel from the North Fork of the John Day Ranger District, Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel and friends and family of Daniel. Civil Air Patrol flight operations (coordinated out of the office in Salem, Oregon) were also conducted including one fixed wing aircraft on the 23rd and two aircraft on the 24th,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

They say they’ve driven 1,354 miles in search of Lincoln. A volunteer from Heppner also used her own plane over those search areas as well, but Lincoln, nor his black jeep, have been found.

“There was a report of a possible sighting of Daniel passing through the North Fork John Day Campground in Grant County on Thursday, August 20th. No other reports of possible sightings have been received since then,” the sheriff’s office added.

The sheriff’s office says the search will remain suspended until they get new information that could help them find Lincoln.

“This isn’t okay.. they need to keep searching and find him,” Lincoln’s wife, Adrienne Lincoln, wrote on Facebook in response to the news.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office right away. Lincoln was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jean shorts, Romeo shoes and a dark baseball cap with a U.S. flag.

Lincoln’s family members are feeling desperate for answers. In a Facebook post, his sister, Sarah Horton, in part wrote:

“Daniel served in the United States Marines. Daniel is my brother and the only family I have. Daniel is loved. Daniel has three kids, his daughters third birthday was Saturday and he missed it. Daniel was a no call no show on Thursday to work, he has never done this, he is the sole provider for his family. Daniel has not had any bank activity on his cards.“

