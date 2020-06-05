Umatilla County approved for Phase 2 reopening

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County has been approved to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan on Saturday, June 6, health officials announced.

Under phase 2, pools, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades may reopen to the public. Recreational sports will also be allowed to resume.

Bars and restaurants will be able to stay open until midnight, and social, civic and faith-based gatherings can meet in larger, physically-distanced groups.

These things are subject to public health guidelines that include gathering size limits and sanitization standards.

For more information on Gov. Brown’s plan, go to govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.