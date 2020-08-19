Umatilla County approved to re-enter Phase 1

David Mann by David Mann

Hermiston, Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. –Umatilla County has been approved to re-enter Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan on Friday, Aug. 21.

Phase 1 includes a limited reopening of personal services like salons and barbers, gyms and malls. Restaurants and bars may open for in-person service until 10 p.m.

Indoor social gatherings are capped at 10 people with physical distancing.

Cultural, civic and faith gatherings are capped at 50 people with physical distancing for indoors or outdoors.

Click here to learn more.

Comments

comments