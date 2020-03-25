Umatilla County confirms third coronavirus case

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials have announced a third positive coronavirus case in Umatilla County.

Umatilla County Public Health said Wednesday that the patient is currently hospitalized.

“In order to protect this individual’s privacy, UCo Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information at this time,” the health department said in a news release.

An investigation is underway as health officials begin contacting other individuals who are connected with this case.

Comments

comments