Umatilla County infant succumbs to COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY, Oreg. — According to a press release issued by Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health), an infant boy passed away due to complications with COVID-19 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

UCo Health officials say that the infant had underlying medical conditions that contributed to his passing. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 17 and passed away on the same day. This marks the 18th death attributed to the coronavirus in Umatilla County thus far.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a statement in response to the loss of this small child:

“We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” Gov. Brown said. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”

Oregon Health Authority’s and a state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger issued the following statement regarding this tragedy:

“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

He added that generally, children are a lot less likely to develop severe symptoms associated with COVID-19 compares with adults. Even with that being the case, coronavirus infections in small children have to be taken seriously — Especially for children with underlying health conditions.

The following symptoms are signs that a child infected with COVID-19 need to seek urgent medical attention:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

New confusion

Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired

Bluish lips or face

Public health officials ask that the community is respectful of the family during this trying time. Counseling and crisis support services are just a call away. Umatilla County residents who need help can reach Lifeways at 866-343-4473.

