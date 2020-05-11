Umatilla County man, 64, dies of COVID-19 complications

David Mann by David Mann

Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — A second Umatilla County resident has died of complications from COVID-19, health officials announced Sunday.

The patient was a 64-year-old man with underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29. He died at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla on May 9, according to Umatilla County Public Health.

The health department is encouraging the community to be respectful to the family as they grieve their loss, and to prioritize physical and mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

“We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected,” health officials said in a news release.

Residents are advised to look out for common signs of distress, such as changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs. People experiencing these distress signs can seek help by calling the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their primary care provider before going to a medical facility.

