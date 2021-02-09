Umatilla Co. authorities arrest man who cut his ankle monitor, escaped police

Photo Credit: Walla Walla Police Department Richard Anthony Smith, otherwise known as Anthony Ables, cut his ankle monitor while out of police custody.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — According to the Walla Walla Police Department, an alleged criminal who cut his ankle monitor while visiting a dying family member was caught and brought into the custody of local authorities in Umatilla County.

Richard Anthony Smith was being held in Pendleton for sex crimes when he was granted visitation to see a dying family member. Authorities alleged that Smith cut his ankle monitor while out of jail and escaped the authorities.

Smith’s most recent antics landed him in the Umatilla County Jail and increased his pending charges to the following list provided by the Walla Walla Police: Fugitive, Probation violation, Contempt of court, fail to appear for a misdemeanor and felony, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, providing false information to Law Enforcement and Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Smith, who also goes by the alias ‘Anthony Ables,’ had only two additional pending charges against him prior to his escape: One for possession of a stolen vehicle and another for possession of stolen property. Now, he faces a much more harsh sentence.

Now, Smith’s bail is set at a whopping $225,000. Once he’s done with his time in Oregon, Smith will be brought back to Walla Walla to face his pending charges in the region, as per Walla Walla Prosecutors.

