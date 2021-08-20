Scam Alert: Virtual Kidnapping in Umatilla County

by Amanda Mason

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a warning about ‘Virtual Kidnapping Scams’ that have been increasing in the county.

Deputies posted, ‘Virtual Kidnapping Scams’ have been around, but they were first reported in Umatilla County this year.

The post said the scam typically involves a man calling a family member, telling the victim they have their relative or children hostage. “The caller threatens that if the victim does not send money or payment, he is going to start cutting off the female’s fingers. To make it extremely realistic and effective, the scammer has a female on the line with him (working with him) who sounds very distraught, crying and screaming in the background,” according to the Facebook Post from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said these calls are confirmed as a scam and are very upsetting to the victim. The post shared that one victim called his daughter to make sure she was ok. After receiving a disturbing call, his daughter was kidnapped and discovered the call was a fraud after confirming his daughter was ok, deputies said.

“Please be aware these calls are highly traumatic, and they are a SCAM.” -Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

To learn more about these virtual kidnapping scams Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recommends an article from FBI.gov

